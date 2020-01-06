Pedestrian, 47, dies after being hit by a car on a Scottish road

Have your say

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in South Lanarkshire.

The 47-year-old man was walking along Glasgow Road in Burnbank, Hamilton, when he was hit by a silver Seat Ibiza at around 7.35pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for around seven hours for crash investigations.

Sergeant Andy Shearer, of Lanarkshire road policing, said: "Our thoughts go out to the family of the victim and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"I would ask that anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the collision to get in contact.

"I would also urge anyone with dashcam footage that may assist with our investigation to come forward to police."

