Paul was last seen in Cumbernauld at around 4.15 pm on Friday November, 12.
He is described as being 5ft 3, and having a stocky build with short dark brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black hooded jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and white ‘Nike’ training shoes.
Police say that Paul’s family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety and wellbeing and urge him to get in touch with them.
Sergeant Jacqueline Stark at Cumbernauld Police Office said: “We would like to speak to anyone who has seen Paul since Friday, 12 November or anyone who knows of his present whereabouts.
“Anyone with information should contact police at Cumbernauld via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 2634 of 12 November 2021.”