Patryk has been missing since the evening of Saturday, September 4.

However, he is known to have travelled to the Highlands in the early hours of Sunday, September 5.

In CCTV footage, he was last seen wearing a blue “Paul & Shark” jumper with yellow and red writing and shark logo. He was also wearing blue jeans and dark coloured training shoes.

Patryk was driving a Red Hyundai i20 with registration plate SA10 KNM. This was found parked in a layby on the A82, near to Ballachulish.

Police have asked anyone who was driving on the A82/A84/A85 between 1am and 4am on September 5, who may have seen Patryk or his car to contact them. They have also asked motorists with dash cams to check their footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0799 of September 5, 2021.

Police have released a CCTV image of missing 21-year-old Patryck. In September, the HM Coastguard and mountain rescue teams searched for Patryck, but he was not found.

