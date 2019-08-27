Passenger jet in close call with drone on approach to Edinburgh Airport

A PILOT came within 100ft of colliding with a drone while coming in to land at Edinburgh Airport, it has been revealed.

The Boeing B737 passenger jet was descending when the pilot noticed a drone with 'black and white' markings ahead of the aircraft.

A report by aviation safety body Airprox says the risk of a collision at 6500ft was 'high' as the drone passed below the plane and that safety 'had not been assured' as a result.

The drone was being flown above an almost solid layer of cloud and was out of sight of the ground.

There was no time for the pilot to take avoiding action and the drone passed beneath the plane's left wing.

The incident, which has now been classed as a grade B, was immediately reported to air traffic control (ATC).

The drone was being flown above the permitted height of 400ft and posed a danger to aircraft flying in the area as a result.

A report on the incident in May this year at the country's busiest airport said: "The B737 pilot reports in the descent when he saw a drone about a quarter of a nautical mile ahead.

"It had black and white markings, possibly stripes. There was no time to take avoiding action and the drone passed below the level of the left wing. ATC were informed immediately.

"The pilot noted that the drone was above a near solid cloud layer and out of sight of the ground.

"The board considered that the pilot’s overall account of the incident portrayed a situation where safety had been much reduced below the norm to the extent that safety had not been assured."

Earlier this year, it was revealed an A319 passenger jet coming in to land at Glasgow Airport came within 150ft of a drone in February.

The white drone with red stripes was spotted passing beneath the jet as the plane made its final approach but there was no risk of a collision.

Last year, drone sightings forced Gatwick Airport to close causing major disruption in the run up to Christmas where around 1,000 flights were cancelled over three days with over 140,000 passengers affected.