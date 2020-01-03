Paris stabbing: French police kill knifeman who stabbed several people in suburban park

Have your say

French police have shot dead a man who stabbed several people in a park near Paris, according to local media reports.

The knife attack happened in the town of Villejuif, about four miles south of the French capital.

Four people are believed to have been stabbed including two who are reported to have died.

The attacker was chased by police and then shot nearby. Some reports suggest the man was wearing an explosive vest although this has not been confirmed.

Police have advised people to avoid the area near to the Hautes-Bruyères State Park.