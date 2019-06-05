Parents horror after Scottish man shot on his doorstep near primary school

Parents have expressed their horror after a man was shot at on his doorstep - just minutes away from a local primary and secondary school.

Parents have expressed their horror after a man was shot at on his doorstep - just minutes away from a local primary and secondary school.

Officers rushed to Rannoch Drive, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, at around 5.30am this morning after gunshots were fired at a 38-year-old man leaving a property.

Police confirmed no one was injured during the incident.

A police cordon was seen around a series of houses on the street, which is just 0.1 miles away from Killermont Primary School, and 0.4 miles away from Boclair Academy.

Officers are searching for the gunman and the incident is being treated as attempted murder.

Parents from the primary school have expressed their shock at this morning's incident.

One parent said: "The fact it happened so near the school is quite shocking, it's quite scary."

READ MORE: Appeal to find young Scottish dad - last seen in Ibiza

Parents said the school sent out an email this morning telling them it would still be open as normal, despite the heavy police presence.

Another parent added: "It's not something that happens around here, it's a nice area."

Neighbours have also recalled the moment they heard the gunshots this morning.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said she was awoken when she heard two shots fired.

She said: "I woke up and at first I thought, is that fireworks? But then I just knew.

"I turned around and went back to sleep because I didn't want to go to the window and see them or even if they saw me.

"But I'm annoyed at myself I didn't get up, but hindsight is a wonderful thing.

"When I heard somebody had been targeted, I just thought that was so scary.

"I kind of wish it was a targeted car theft, as opposed to targeted at a person.

"It's a busy street, but you don't have anything like this.

"It's a safe area, that's why I moved here."

The resident said at least four or five forensic officers were on the scene at around 9.45am.

Another neighbour said: "I thought I heard a bang but it sounded like a car backfiring.

"I just rolled back over and went to sleep.

"Then my wife came out this morning and said the police had closed the road.

"That police car has been at the end of the road all day but no ones been in it."

Police have taped off a large section of the residential road, and officers are checking in residents who are coming and going at either end of the cordon.

Cops are searching for the gunman, who fled the scene in a silver or grey coloured Skoda, possibly a Fabia, which was being driven by another person.

They made off south along Rannoch Drive.

Detective Inspector Stuart Dougan, Major Investigation Team, said: "Thankfully no one has been injured as a result of this shooting but there could have had a very different outcome.

"We believe, from our investigation so far, that the man was the intended target of the shooter.

"However, it doesn't matter whether intended or not, to use a firearm so recklessly is incredibly dangerous.

"We will be treating this as attempted murder.

"We know that the Skoda was parked in Rannoch Drive prior to the attack and officers are in the area at the moment looking at CCTV, both private and public, as well as carrying out door to door enquiries.

"Residents in the street would have either been in their beds or just waking up when this took place and we would appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything, and has not already spoken to police, to get in touch."

