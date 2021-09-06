Police Scotland received the report about the alleged incident on Murray Street at around 3.30pm on Sunday, September 5, 2021, but upon arrival to the area the suspect reportedly fled

Two police officers caught up to him near the roundabout on Gallow Green Road and were then both assaulted by the individual when they confronted him.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and also reportedly sustained a head injury during the incident.

He was taken for a medical assessment at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Police have now confirmed that enquiries are ongoing but said that no members of the public were injured during the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "Around 3.30pm on Sunday, September 5, 2021, police were called to a report of a man in possession of a baseball bat, causing a disturbance in Murray Street, Paisley. Officers attended and the man made off with officers in pursuit.

"At Gallow Green Road, near the roundabout, the man confronted officers and assaulted them. Both officers were injured with one officer receiving a serious head injury.

"The 27-year-old man was arrested and taken to the QEUH for assessment.

"He sustained an injury to his head during the incident. No members of the public were injured. Enquiries are ongoing.”

