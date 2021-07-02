The motorcyclist was hit by a blue car on Greenhill Road near the junction with Drums Avenue in Paisley (Photo: Google Maps).

The incident happened at around 6am on Friday on Greenhill Road near the junction with Drums Avenue in Paisley.

The 61-year-old man was riding a blue Yamaha YZF motorcycle when someone driving a blue Renault Clio car failed to stop after crashing into the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

Police are now appealing to members of the public for information as there enquiries are ongoing surrounding the incident.

Anyone with any information about a Renault Clio car in the area and one which may have recently sustained damage to the front of the vehicle, or been recently repaired, has been asked to contact the police.

Sergeant Jon Mochan said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are working to identify the car involved.

“Anyone with information is urged to come forward. In particular we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a blue Renault Clio being driven in the area before or after the crash.

“In addition, I would ask that anyone with information regarding a Renault Clio car which may have recently sustained damage to the front of the vehicle, or been recently repaired, contact police.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0527 of 2 July.”

