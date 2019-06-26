Pair in court charged with attempted murder after woman hit by car

Have your say

A second person has appeared in court after a woman was struck by a car.

The 21-year-old woman was taken to hospital after the incident in Station Road, Shotts, North Lanarkshire, at around 5.55pm on Friday.

Christopher Millar, 27, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Wednesday charged with attempted murder and assault to injury and to the danger of life.

He did not enter a plea and was released on bail.

A 23-year-old woman was charged on Monday.

Shannon Mcseveney appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday facing the same charges.

She also entered no plea and was granted bail.