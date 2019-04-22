Over 20 people rescued from Cramond Island after becoming stranded

Have your say

Over 20 people had to be rescued from Cramond Island after the tide cut off their route home.

RNLI Queensferry Lifeboat and Fisherrow Coastguard were called to reports of several people being stranded due to the tide over the scorching Bank Holiday weekend.

The incident happened shortly after 1pm on Saturday, April 20.

A statement on Fisherrow Coastguard's Facebook page said: "About 13.10 hrs, this afternoon the team were tasked to Cramond to assist in the recovery of several people who had become cut off and stranded on the island.

"Working alongside RNLI Queensferry Lifeboat, over 20 people were safely removed ashore to safety."

They have urged people to check tide times before crossing over the island - in order to establish whether they have enough time to return safely.

You can see the safe crossing times here.