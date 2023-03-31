Oscar Pistorius is up for parole after serving half of his sentence for killing Reeva Steenkamp.

A South African parole board is to consider whether former Paralympics star and convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius can be released from jail.

The former professional sprinter was handed a prison sentence of 13 years and five months after his 2014 conviction for culpable homicide was overturned and changed to murder.

Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied athletes at the 2012 Olympics, was convicted for the Valentine’s Day 2013 shooting of Ms Steenkamp, 29, at his home.

Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday June 14, 2016. A South African parole board is to consider whether former Paralympics star and convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius can be released from jail.

The 36-year-old claims he shot Ms Steenkamp by mistake – thinking she was an intruder.

If granted parole, Pistorius could be freed from a low-security prison just outside the city of Pretoria, within a matter of days.

Pistorius was initially found guilty of culpable homicide, but was convicted on appeal on the grounds that he knew that his actions - and shooting three times through a locked bathroom door - would lead to the death of whoever was on the other side.

Ms Steenkamp's mother, June, is widely expected to oppose parole during Friday's hearing, which could delay release.

A general view of the entrance to the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in Pretoria on March 31, 2023.

Their lawyer Tania Koen said unless the former Olympic runner “comes clean” about the deadly shooting of his model girlfriend 10 years ago, her parents “don’t feel that he is rehabilitated”

“She doesn’t feel that he must be released,” Ms Koen told reporters.

Submissions from a victim’s relative are one of the factors a parole board takes into account when deciding if an offender can be released early on parole.

If Pistorius fails to get parole at his first attempt or his release is challenged by the Steenkamps, he could still go to court to try and secure release having served more than half the time

Pistorius also recently met with Barry Steenkamp, Reeva's father, as part of a mandatory process known as "victim-offender dialogue".

The parole board will look at his behaviour, his state of mind and the extent to which he has been rehabilitated as part of the hearing.