Orange Walk man jailed for spitting on woman who tried to cross march

An Orange Walk offender who pushed a woman trying to cross the march and then spat at her was yesterday jailed for four months.

Sheriff Daniel Kelly told 34-year-old father-of-two Darren Thompson that his behaviour was “disgusting and inexcusable”.

Thompson, from Drumchapel in Glasgow, pled guilty to pushing and spitting on Caitlin McCall in Glasgow’s West George Street on 6 July last year. Co-accused William Carmichael, 45, admitted pushing Miss McCall during the incident that was captured on video.

Carmichael was banned from leaving his Milton, Glasgow, home for two months between 8pm and 8am and placed under supervision for a year.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard Miss McCall was trying to get to her work on time and attempted to cut through the marchers.

The accused, both former members of the Drumchapel Protestant Boys Flute Band, were told by Sheriff Kelly: “Taking part in a march does not give you a licence to behave in any way you see fit. Participants in marches and members of the public are required to behave in a way that is in accordance with the law.

The complainer was trying to get to her work on time. She was not trying to provoke a reaction.

“This conduct is not acceptable.”

Sheriff Kelly added: “What you did was disgusting and inexcusable.”