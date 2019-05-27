Offensive weapons seized by police in Hawick after reported knife attack

Have your say

A 35-year-old man sustained minor injuries during a reported knife attack in Hawick on Saturday, May 25.

Police received a report that a man had been assaulted with a blade in the town’s Liddesdale Road early on Saturday evening.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were called following a report that a man had been assaulted with a bladed weapon at a property in Liddesdale Road, Hawick, at 5.15pm on Saturday, May 25.

“Officers attended, and a 35-year-old man was found with minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.”

During a search of the property, officers seized a number of what are described as offensive weapons.

The spokeswoman added: “Inquiries remain ongoing, and officers are currently following a positive line of inquiry.”

Here are other Hawick stories you might want to read ...

www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/politics/hawick-bar-s-future-still-hanging-in-balance-as-planning-dispute-continues-1-4935817

www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/people/in-pictures-hawick-cornet-leads-rideout-to-mosspaul-1-4935667

www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/politics/developer-to-appeal-against-rejection-of-plans-for-low-carbon-homes-in-hawick-1-4935525

www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/politics/trust-appealing-for-cash-for-replacement-for-stolen-memorial-to-borders-poet-near-hawick-1-4935362

www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/politics/plea-made-to-hand-over-responsibility-for-boardwalk-at-hawick-loch-1-4934842