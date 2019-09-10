Offenders called female cops ‘stupid wee lassies’ during Laurieston attack

Two female police officers had their hands full with two thugs who defied their authority verbally and physically.

Michael Muldoon and David Mulholland called the peacekeepers “stupid wee lassies” during the encounter and Mulholland pushed and shoved at them when they tried to arrest Muldoon.

Muldoon (28) and Mulholland (27) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in Mary Street, Laurieston on March 25. Mulholland also admitted two assaults against police officers.

Ashley Smith, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police became aware of an incident and traced both accused. As they attempted to control Muldoon, Mulholland pushed a female police officer with both hands causing her to stumble backwards.

“Mulholland continued to push and shove the female police officers, calling them ‘stupid wee lassies’. Both accused were acting aggressively towards police officers, pulling away from them.

“Another officer arrived to assist them as Mulholland continued to push and shove the female police officers. Muldoon was taken to a prone position and handcuffed, shouting threats like ‘I’ll smash you’ and ‘youse are getting it’.”

Both men were arrested.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken told the court Mulholland, 84 Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness, had no previous convictions for violence towards police officers.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Mulholland on a supervised community payback order for six months with the condition he complete 180 hours unpaid work within 9 months. He was also ordered to pay the two female police officers he attacked £300 each in compensation at a rate of £30 per week.

Sheriff Livingston deferred sentence on Muldoon, 32 St John’s Avenue, Falkirk, for further reports to be carried out. His bail was revoked and he was remanded in custody pending his next appearance.