Obakeng Sithole: Police growing 'increasingly concerned' for missing English teenager who may have travelled to Scotland

Police in Merseyside have appealed for help in their efforts to trace a missing teenager from England, who may have travelled to Scotland.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 10th December 2021, 5:32 pm

Obakeng Sithole, 17, was last seen at his home in Rock Ferry on Thursday, December 2.

He is described as being black, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with short black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said that Obakeng is known to frequent the areas of Wirral and Ellsmere Port, however, they believe he may have travelled to Scotland.

Merseyside Police said: “We are increasingly concerned about Obakeng’s whereabouts”.

They have asked the public to pass on any sightings of him by filling out an online form, via https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/. Any other information can be passed to police by contacting them on Twitter at @MerPolCC or by calling 101.

