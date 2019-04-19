Northern Irish journalist Lyra McKee shot dead in ‘terrorist incident’

Dissident republican group the New IRA was probably responsible for shooting dead a journalist in Northern Ireland, police have said.

Lyra McKee, 29, was shot in the head during a “terrorist incident” amid disturbances in Londonderry on Thursday evening and died later in hospital.

A screengrab taken of the final tweet posted by the 29-year-old journalist. Picture: PA/PA Wire

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers were carrying out a search operation in the Creggan area of Derry aimed at disrupting dissident republicans ahead of this weekend’s commemoration of Irish independence.

More than 50 petrol bombs were thrown at officers and two cars were hijacked and set on fire.

During the unrest a gunman fired a number of shots at police, Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said.

He added: “The bringing of a firearm out and firing it down a street in a residential area where they knew lots of people were standing about is a calculated and callous act and can only be designed to hurt and kill people.

“Bullets stop somewhere, and on this occasion they stopped fatally.”

The New IRA is am amalgam of a series of armed groups opposed to the peace process.

It claimed responsibility for a number of parcel bombs sent to London and Glasgow recently.

The threat posed to police in Northern Ireland is high.

It is understood Ms McKee had recently moved to Derry to live with her partner.

She worked as an editor for California-based news site Mediagazer, a trade publication covering the media industry.

In 2016, Forbes Magazine named her one of their 30 under 30 in media. She had been working on a new book which had been due to be published in 2020.

Michelle Stanistreet, National Union of Journalists (NUJ) general secretary, said Ms McKee was one of the most promising journalists in Northern Ireland.

She said: “A young, vibrant life has been destroyed in a senseless act of violence.”

She added: “A bright light has been quenched and that plunges all of us in to darkness.”

Mr Hamilton confirmed she was wounded and taken away in a police Land Rover to Altnagelvin Hospital but died there.

He said she was a “perfectly innocent” bystander with legitimate reason for being there but had not been “actively working” as a journalist on Thursday evening.

“We have now launched a murder inquiry here in the city.

“We believe this to be a terrorist act, we believe it has been carried out by violent dissident republicans, our assessment at this time is that the New IRA are most likely to be the ones behind this and that forms our primary line of inquiry.

“This is a horrendous act, it is unnecessary, it is uncalled for, it is totally unjustified.”

Mr Hamilton offered his “deepest sympathies” to Ms McKee’s family.

He added: “But not only is it a murder of a young woman, it is an attack again on the people of this city.”

A car bomb left outside a courthouse in the city exploded in January. The New IRA were blamed.

Mr Hamilton said: “I stood here in January and we talked about the bomb and the act of violence against this city, and yet again we see another act of violence in this city which has had horrendous consequences and which will affect people for many, many years.”

He appealed to people with influence to use it to ensure a quiet weekend and future in the city.

“These acts of violence are bringing nothing to this city, all they are doing is bringing misery to one family, but also particularly to this city and also to our broader province.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley said she was “deeply shocked and saddened” to hear of the death.

“My thoughts and condolences are with her family at this time. Those responsible for last night’s violence have nothing to offer anyone in Northern Ireland.

“Their intolerable actions are rejected by the overwhelming majority of people who want to build a peaceful and more prosperous future for everyone in Northern Ireland.”

