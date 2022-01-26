He was arrested after police received a number of reports of bogus caller incidents within the Wishaw area, between November 2021 and January 2022.

The man was due to appear in Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday, 20 January.

Police have submitted a report to the Procurator Fiscal.Anyone who believes they have been a victim of fraud can report this to the police by calling 101.

