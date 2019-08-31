Nicola Sturgeon condemns violent sectarian riot in Glasgow

Nicola Sturgeon has moved to condemn the violent scenes which erupted in Glasgow yesterday.

Hundreds of Irish republicans clashed with groups of loyalist protesters in the city's Govan area on Friday evening.

Scores of officers clad in riot gear and mounted police were sent to the scene around Govan Road in a concerted effort to quell the sectarian violence.

The First Minister took to Twitter to denounce the ugly scenes and thanked Police Scotland for their robust response.

Ms Sturgeon wrote: "What happened in Govan last night was utterly unacceptable. My thanks to @policescotland for their response.

"I welcome Glasgow City Council’s commitment to review the procedures around marches. Peaceful protest is a part of our democracy - violent and sectarian disruption is not."

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf commented: "Thank you to Police Scotland for dealing with this incident robustly - utterly depressing to see this divisive thuggery on our streets. Note Glasgow City Council will now take steps to review their procedures on marches & parades and take necessary actions to keep our City safe"

A march in favour of the unification of Ireland, organised by the James Connolly Republican Flute Band, was planned to start at 6.30pm in Elder Park, Govan.

Counter protests are reported to have been organised by loyalists groups.

Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Mark Hargreaves said: "Police Scotland has a duty to facilitate processions and any peaceful protest, but this kind of behaviour by persons demonstrating against the parade is utterly unacceptable. It is extremely disappointing to see people acting in this fashion, causing fear and alarm to members of the public as well as putting many people at risk.

"A range of policing resources are in place as part of a multi-agency response. Specialist public order officers in full protective equipment, the mounted section, air support and dog units have been deployed and we are using proportionate tactics to de-escalate the situation as quickly and safely as possible.

"Police Scotland will undertake a thorough and robust enquiry and take any necessary action against those found to have been causing disruption."