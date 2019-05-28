New Divisional Commander for Edinburgh after 'public indecency' probe launched

Have your say

Police Scotland have appointed a new Divisional Commander for Edinburgh after a probe was launched into the top cop over allegations of 'public indecency'.

Chief Superintendent Gareth Blair, 48, was reportedly discovered by police with the woman inside a car at Hermiston park and ride on Tuesday, May 21 after a member of the public complained about a couple “in a state of undress”.

It is understood Mr Blair, who is married with one son, has also been suspended.

It is claimed the officers who attended were initially “discouraged” from taking the incident any further, but senior officers insisted action had to be taken.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman has confirmed to the Edinburgh Evening News that Sean Scott will take over the role from Monday.

Capital-born Mr Blair grew up in Portobello and joined police force in 1990 based at the West End.

He has been based in Edinburgh for most of his career from sergeant to superintendent to chief superintendent, working in every area of the Capital in different uniform or CID roles.

He also helped in setting up Police Scotland as a single force in 2013 and had a national role as detective superintendent dealing with organised crime and counter terrorism.

And he was head of Scotland’s elite crime squad for two years before being appointed Edinburgh divisional commander in June last year.

A Police Scotland biography describes him as a fitness fan who loves golf and holidays.