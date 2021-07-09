Neil Scott: Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 58-year-old man from Campbeltown

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing 58-year-old man from Campbeltown.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 9th July 2021, 11:47 am
Updated Friday, 9th July 2021, 12:27 pm
Neil Scott, 58, was reported missing from Burnside Street on Thursday July, 8 (Photo: Google Maps and Police Scotland).
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Neil Scott was reported missing from Burnside Street at around 10.15am on Thursday July, 8.

He is described as being around 5 foot 10 inches in height, of medium build with thinning grey/white hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He is known to go walking in the area with his dog – an elderly crossbreed collie.

Police enquiries are ongoing and a police appeal has been sent out to members of the public to help trace the missing 58-year-old.

Sergeant Alasdair Maclaren said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Neil and are seeking the public’s assistance in helping to trace him.

“Neil is known to go walking in the area with his dog, an elderly crossbreed collie. We would appeal to anyone who has information on his whereabouts on anyone who has seen him to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0984 of 8 July, 2021.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.