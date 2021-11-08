Murray Davidson was last seen by family members near his home in Woodside Road, Stirling on Thursday.

However, Davidson's van – a distinctive Vauxhall Vivaro – was last sighted driving past the Aldi supermarket in Bathgate, at around 6.30pm on Friday, 5 November.

Davidson is described by police as being white, 6ft5 tall, and having a slim build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing casual tracksuit bottoms and a tracksuit top.

His van is lime green in colour with two black racing stripes over the bonnet and the roof and down the rear of the vehicle. The registration plate of the vehicle is LT16 CXH.

Constable Mandy Shepherd from Stirling Police Station said: “Murray’s family and friends are extremely concerned for his wellbeing and we are asking members of the public to assist us in tracing him.

“He lives in Stirling but is also known to spend time in the Lothians and Edinburgh area and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen him, or his distinctive van, to please pass this information to police.

“I would also urge Murray to get in touch with someone to confirm he is safe and well, his family and friends are anxious to hear from him.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0271 of Monday, 8 November, 2021.”

