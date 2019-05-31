Murder squad police probe 'unexplained death' in Gorebridge

Murder squad police are probing an 'unexplained death' in Gorebridge and appealing for anyone with CCTV who can help with their inquiries.

Officers last night found a man's body on Jubilee Crescent during the search for Tony Hutchison, who was reported missing a week ago.

Tony Hutchison was reported a missing a week ago. Pic: Midlothian Advertiser/Police

READ MORE: Body found in search for missing Midlothian man Tony Hutchison

The 49-year-old was last seen leaving an address in Station Road, Gorebridge, at 7:45am on May 23rd.

Formal identification is yet to take place but Mr Hutchison's family have been informed and are being fully updated on inquiries.

Detective Inspector Grant Durie, of the Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: "At this time, a cause of death has not yet been established and we are currently treating the death as unexplained.

"We are working to formally identify the man, and ascertain the full circumstances of this, in order to provide answers to his family and the wider community.

"I'd encourage the local community to help us, wherever possible, and get in touch if they may have seen Tony, or captured him on any private CCTV, since the last confirmed sighting.

"Likewise, anyone who lives in the Arniston area and who may information relevant to our inquiries is urged to get in touch as soon as possible."

Chief Inspector Arron Clinkscales, Area Commander for Midlothian, said: "A number of local resources have been involved in the search for Tony, supported by national teams including the dog unit and the police helicopter, which has sadly led to a body being discovered.

"We fully appreciate the concern this will cause to the community, and want to reassure the public that there will be an increase in patrols to the Gorebridge area.

“Local officers will be supporting our colleagues in the MIT throughout their inquiries, and anyone with information is welcome to speak to any officer."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 2762 of 24th May, or anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.