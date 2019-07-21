Murder investigation launched in Edinburgh after overnight incident

Police in Edinburgh have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in the Restalrig area of the city.

The incident happened around 12.15am on Sunday 21st July, outside the Edinburgh City Football Club's Social Club, formerly known as Loch Inn on Lochend Road South.

The road has been cordoned off since the early hours of Sunday morning. PIC: Craig Cranston

During a disturbance, a 49 year old man was injured and sadly died later in hospital .

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this inquiry, however anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Grant from Edinburgh CID said: "Our sympathies are with the family of the man who died as a result of this incident and we are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

"An arrest has been made, but we remain keen to speak with anyone who was in the area of Lochend Road South, at its junction with ‎Sleigh Drive, during Saturday evening or into the early hours of Sunday morning and way have witnessed the disturbance.

"Likewise anyone with any other relevant information should also contact police immediately. "

Those with information can contact Edinburgh CID via 101 and quote incident number 065 of the 21st July. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.