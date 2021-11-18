At around 3am on Tuesday, November 16, emergency services attended the scene of the crime and found a man, who was seriously injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has now been named as 32-year-old Blair Gault, from Livingston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The death was previously being treated as unexplained, however, after an autopsy, the police are now treating it as a murder.

Police have launched a murder inquiry, after 32-year-old Blair Gault died after being violently attacked in Livingston.Mr Gault was found seriously injured on a footpath near Buchanan Crescent on Tuesday at around 3am.

Gault was found on a footpath in an open area between Fintry Avenue and Buchanan Crescent – which has a railway line running through it. Police say he was found close to Buchanan Crescent.

Police will be carrying out door-to-door enquiries in an attempt to find out what happened to Blair and are gathering CCTV footage.

They have informed those who live nearby that there is likely to be a significant police presence in the area for some time.

Officers are trying to establish where Gault was on Monday evening and the early hours of Tuesday morning.

They know that Gault was in the area between Fintry Avenue and Buchanan Crescent from around 2.30 to 3am, and are asking local residents to get in touch if they saw or heard anything suspicious or unusual around this time.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick from the Major Investigation Team said: “We need to piece together Blair’s movements. We know he was in the general area of Fintry Avenue and the pathway between the railway line and Buchanan Crescent around 2.30 to 3am, we need to know why he was there and did he see or meet anyone there.

“Blair suffered a sustained and violent attack. This area is surrounded by houses and while we are conducting door-to-door enquiries, we would appeal for anyone who may have heard any disturbance in the early hours of the morning to contact the Police.”

“If you heard or saw anything, even if you’re not sure if it’s relevant, please contact us and let us assess and evaluate its importance.

“Sometimes all it takes is one small piece of information which can prove vital in an ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives on 101, quoting incident number 0290 of 16 November, 2021. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.