Murder inquiry launched after teenager hit by van in Glasgow

A murder inquiry has been launched by police after a teenager died when he was hit by a van in Glasgow.

Another man is in a critical condition in hospital after the incident on Barrowfield Street, in the city's east end, at about 6.45am on Sunday.

Liam Hendry, an 18-year-old from nearby Barrowfield Gardens, died at the scene while the 20-year-old who was injured in a disturbance afterwards is in a critical condition in Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Police also confirmed the white van has since been recovered.

Detective Inspector Greig Wilkie said: "From our enquiries so far, we understand that Liam and some of his friends, who were in a flat in Barrowfield Street, came into the street on hearing a disturbance between two groups of people already outside.

"A van has then deliberately driven at the group of people from the flat, fatally injuring Mr Hendry. A disturbance then broke out and this is when the second man was injured.

"Officers are still piecing together the events and are speaking to witnesses and checking CCTV in the area.

"The van involved was recovered at the time of the attack. From initial enquiries the van was driven deliberately at the group. Mr Hendry happened to be part of the group on the street at the time.

"If you have any information that could assist officers with their enquiries, then please call Shettleston CID via 101 quoting reference number 1240 of Sunday September 29 2019.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111."

Friends of the teenager, many of whom have put up posts on Twitter commemorating the teenager, have since set up a GoFundMe page which has raised more than £3,000.

A description on the page, organised by Jade Taylor Aitken, said: "Myself and Daniel have decided to set up a go fund me for our best boy Liam after he sadly passed away on Sunday morning, Liam was the kindest most considerate soul too ever walk this earth.

"Sure Liam made a huge impact on a few of our life's with his huge smiles and jokes. So let's give a little something back to Liam's mum and dad and help out with whatever needs to be done. ONLY ONE LIAM HENDRY."