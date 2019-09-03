Multiple police units swoop on Restalrig street after reports of ‘man with firearm’

Multiple police units raced to an address in Restalrig following reports a man who was “possibly” in possession of a firearm.

Police were called out to the scene in Restalrig Road at around 4.55 on Monday where an extensive search was carried out. At least three police cars attended the incident, with eyewitness reports of armed officers present.

In an official statement, police said they were unable to locate the man despite carrying out a detailed search.

They added that inquiries into the reported incident are ongoing and an appeal for information has been released. Superintendent Mark Rennie from Edinburgh Division said: "At 4.55pm on Monday 2nd September officers in the North East of Edinburgh responded to a report of a man possibly in possession of a firearm in Restalrig Road.

“The male was not acting in a suspicious manner, nor was he threatening any members of the public. However, an appropriate deployment was put in place to investigate this incident thoroughly.

“A detailed search of the area was conducted, however, the male was not located and no reports of criminality were made.

“We are continuing to conduct inquiries into this matter and would urge anyone who believes they have any relevant information in relation to this matter to come forward.”

