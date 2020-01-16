Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson accused of assaulting girlfriend on Waverley Bridge during Edinburgh night out

He denies the allegations.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson will stand trial next month accused of assaulting his girlfriend during a night out in Edinburgh city centre.

Robinson appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday where he pleaded not guilty to both allegations. Pictures/JPIMedia/Ian Georgeson

Robinson, 45, is alleged to have grabbed partner Robyn Lauchlan by the body and pinned her against a fence at the Capital’s Waverley Bridge last December.

READ MORE: Man arrested for stealing £40,000 worth of bicycles in Edinburgh



The football boss is also said to have pushed and pulled the woman by the body during the alleged violent altercation.

Robinson, of Hamilton in South Lanarkshire, is also claimed to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at Ms Lauchlan when the pair allegedly clashed on December 13.

Robinson appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday where he pleaded not guilty to both allegations.

Both charges are said to be aggravated by the abuse of a partner and are being prosecuted under the Abusive Behaviour and Sexual Harm Act (Scotland) 2016.

Robinson will return to the city court for trial on February 27 this year.

Robinson is alleged to have assaulted Robyn Lauchlan by seizing her by the body, pushing and pulling her by the body and push her against a fence or similar at Waverley Bridge, Edinburgh, on December 13 last year.

He is also said to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner during the same incident.