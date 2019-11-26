Motherwell man arrested after alleged weapons incident

Police have confirmed that a man was arrested in relation to a disturbance in a Motherwell home - where it’s alleged that a man was armed.

Officers rushed to a property in the town’s Airbles Road at 2.35pm on Sunday (November 24) This was amidst reports that a man’s conduct was causing concern

Police intervened then arrested a 32-year old man and took him into custody.

They did not shed further light on the incident itself but it has been confirmed that the man is facing charges in relations to what police referred to as “alleged weapon offences”

A report on this incident has been sent to the procurator fiscal and the man is expected to have appeared in court by time of going to press.