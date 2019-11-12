Mother murdered two of her children and conspired to kill four

A mother who murdered two of her children and conspired to kill four more is to be sentenced.

Sarah Barrass was previously warned that she could be jailed for the rest of her life after she pleaded guilty to murdering sons Tristan, 13, and Blake, 14.

The 35-year-old also admitted conspiracy to murder six of her children, including Tristan and Blake, as well as five counts of attempted murder.

Family member Brandon Machin, 39, has admitted the same charges and will be sentenced alongside Barrass at Sheffield Crown Court by Mr Justice James Goss.

At a court appearance in May, Barrass protested her innocence from the dock, shouting: "I didn't kill my boys. Swear to God. I didn't do it. You will see."

Tristan and Blake died after an incident at a semi-detached house in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, on May 24.

No cause of death has been given in court or during the opening of the inquests earlier this year.

According to the charges, the conspiracy to murder the six children took place between May 14 and May 20.

The attempted murders of Tristan, Blake and two other children took place on May 23. Barrass and Machin attempted to murder one of these children again a day later.

All the surviving children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are under the age of 13.

Tristan and Blake were remembered in a funeral at Grenoside Crematorium, during which an honour guard of 300 motorcycles and two Lamborghini cars accompanied them.

