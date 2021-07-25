Morrisons: Police probe as two vans set on fire at Edinburgh supermarket

The delivery vehicles are thought to have been set ablaze deliberately at Morrisons in Moredun yesterday (Saturday) afternoon.

Police, who rushed to the scene when the fires broke out shortly after 1pm, regard the incident as “suspicious”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1.15am on Saturday, July 24, officers were called to the Gilmerton Road area of Edinburgh, following a report of two vans on fire.

Two vans are thought to have been deliberately set on fire at Morrisons in Moredun, Edinburgh. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“The fires are believed to be suspicious and inquiries are ongoing.”

Morrisons has vowed to support the investigation in a bid to identify those responsible for the two fires. It is understood that CCTV recordings are being studied.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “We do not tolerate any form of anti-social behaviour and are assisting the police with their inquiries.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.

Anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area at the time, or who has relevant information, can contact police via 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.