More than £10,000 stolen from Hogmanay box office on Bristo Square during early morning raid

Police launch appeal for witnesses after early morning raid

HOGMANAY organisers have vowed to help police hunt thieves who raided their box office of cash just hours after New Year celebrations.

The pair smashed their way into the static cabin at around 6.50am on Wednesday on Bristo Square, close to McEwan Hall stealing a safe containing a five-figure sum.

They were caught on CCTV fleeing in a vehicle, possibly a dark-coloured hatchback, along Forrest Road and then onto Chambers Street.

The suspects are both described as white, aged between 20 to 30-years-old and wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Staff arrived for work on Wednesday to find the cabin broken into. It was used for revellers to pick up tickets - priced £21.50 to £55 - for the 100,000-capacity sold-out event.

A spokeswoman for Underbelly said: “We can confirm an Underbelly premises in Bristo Square was broken into in the early hours of 1st January 2020.

"We are assisting Police Scotland with their enquiries and encourage anyone with relevant information to call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2345 of 1st January.

"Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”