Monoblocking scam cons three Bonnybridge households out of £20,000

Residents have been urged to be on their guard after three Bonnybridge households were scammed out of a total of £20,000.

Rogue traders recently cold-called at three properties in the village offering to monoblock driveways.

After presenting credentials which indicated the con artists were from a registered limited company, the work was carried out but to a poor standard and at an excessively high rate.

Trading Standards have been unable to trace details of any company name used by the scammers.

Councillor Laura Murtagh, spokeswoman for public protection, said: “Deals like these are all too often scams and we’re seeing some householders handing over thousands of pounds in cash only to see a very poor standard of work or being excessively charged for the work carried out.

“We’re working with Police Scotland to try to identify these individuals but in the meantime we are warning residents in the area to be alert and if they are approached to contact Trading Standards on 01324 504982 or email trading.standards@falkirk.gov.uk.”

Consumers can use websites to get information on reliable traders such as www.buywithconfidence.gov.uk and can obtain No Cold-Calling window stickers via Falkirk Council’s contact centre on 01324 506070.