Money stolen in West Linton business break-in

Police are appealing for witnesses following a break-in at a business in West Linton.

Cash was among the haul taken during the housebreaking, carried out between 6pm on Thursday, January 9, and 6.30am on Monday, January 13.

Police are now appealing for information to help them identify the culprits.

“A number of items and a quantity of cash were stolen from within,” said a Police Scotland spokesperson.

“If you were in the area and saw anything unusual, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0481 of January 13.

“Alternatively, If you have any information about this, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111.”