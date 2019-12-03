Money stolen during break-in at Lauder Post Office

Have your say

Lauder Post Office was broken into this week and had an undisclosed amount of money stolen from it.

That break-in at the Market Place business was carried out at about 5am today, December 3.

The town’s postmaster was woken up by what turned out to be two people breaking in and went to investigate.

The pair fled after being disturbed but managed to steal an unspecified quantity of cash first.

Liam Myers, a constable at Galashiels police station, said: “Police were alerted to the break-in and that two men had been seen running from the shop.

“The men are described only as wearing beanie-type hats.

“Officers attended and checked out the surrounding area. However, the two men were not traced.

“Door-to-door inquiries are under way.

“It appears that the break-in may have caused quite some noise.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning.

“Anyone who has any information which might assist in this inquiry should call us at Galashiels on 101, giving the reference 0301 of December 3.”