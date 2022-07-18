Missing teenage girl from Fife believed to be in Edinburgh, say police

Emma Goddard, who is known as Aster, was last seen leaving an address in the Waverley Drive area of Glenrothes at 10pm on Saturday, July 16.

While police believe Aster is in Edinburgh, she also has links to the Irvine area.

Aster is described as being 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair in a pixie cut with red through it.

When last seen, she was possibly wearing a red Joker T-shirt, a black hooded top and black shorts.

Police in Edinburgh are asking anyone who can help them trace Aster to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen Aster since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, can contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4177 of 16 July.