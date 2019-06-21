Missing pensioner James Crothers boarded Edinburgh-bound bus after leaving hospital

A missing 74-year-old man boarded an Edinburgh-bound bus after leaving hospital.

James Crothers was last seen at 1:45pm on Thursday, June 20th at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

James Crothers. Pic: Police Scotland

In a statement released last night, police say they believe the pensioner got on a number 38 bus at this time which would have travelled through Falkirk into West Lothian before terminating in Edinburgh.

Mr Crothers is described as 5ft 5ins, bald, of slim build and was last seen wearing a cream jacket, cream trousers, cream shoes and a black shirt with white t-shirt underneath.

He lives in the Glen Village area of Falkirk and is known to frequent local pubs in the Falkirk area.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2579 of 20 June 2019.