Missing nine-year-old Scottish girl found after police appeal

Have your say

A nine-year-old girl who was reported missing in the north east of Scotland has been found.

Demi Hill had last been seen in Robertson Drive, Elgin, Moray, around 12:30pm on Tuesday.

But Police Scotland issued an update at 6:30pm confirming the child had been found and was safe and well.

READ MORE: Police demand journalists hand over notes on IS bride Shamima Begum

Demi had been reported missing while wearing black jeans, grey Nike trainers and a bright tie-dye top.

Police Scotland have thanked members of the public who assisted with the search.