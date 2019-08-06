Missing nine-year-old Scottish girl found after police appeal

A nine-year-old girl who was reported missing in the north east of Scotland has been found.
Demi Hill had last been seen in Robertson Drive, Elgin, Moray, around 12:30pm on Tuesday.
But Police Scotland issued an update at 6:30pm confirming the child had been found and was safe and well.
READ MORE: Police demand journalists hand over notes on IS bride Shamima Begum
Demi had been reported missing while wearing black jeans, grey Nike trainers and a bright tie-dye top.
Police Scotland have thanked members of the public who assisted with the search.