Missing mother found after disappearing following Edinburgh independence march

The missing Fife mum who disappeared after yesterday's independence rally in Edinburgh has returned home safe, according to her daughter.

A search was underway to trace 37-year-old Amanda Brown after she failed to get in touch with her family since Saturday.



It's understood the pro-indy supporter was last seen in Holyrood Park at around 2am this morning where she was attempting to get a lift back home.



Friends and family, including daughter Shannon Brown, had been posting online in a desperate bid to work out her whereabouts, however Shannon Tweeted around 1.30pm today that her mother was safe and sound.

She said: "My mum has been found!!! :( thank you all for your support I cannot thank everyone more"

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was among the many people to have shared Shannon's tweet.

Police have confirmed Amanda has gone missing.

Amanda had been formally reported missing and police enquiries were ongoing.

Amanda Brown was among thousands of independence supporters in attendance at Saturday's All Under One Banner march through Edinburgh city centre.



Organisers claim more than 100,000 people attended the march, which began at Holyrood Park and ended at the Meadows via the Royal Mile.

Amanda failed to return home after the indy rally.

