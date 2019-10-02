Missing Glasgow mother and daughter found safe and well

A mother and daughter who went missing from a Glasgow hospital have been found safe and well.



Rodica and Jamaica Rezmives were last seen outside the entrance of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, near the Marks and Spencer, at around 10.50am on Tuesday as they spoke to another family member.



When the family member returned from collecting a car, the 43-year-old had left with the child, aged four, and the pair had not been seen or heard from since.



But police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that they have been found.

Rodica and Jamaica Rezmives have not been seen since Tuesday morning. Picture: Police Scotland handout

