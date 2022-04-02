Concerns are growing for Mr Elston, 20, and Ms Rennie, 21, who were both seen getting on a Dundee-bound bus outside the station in Leuchars, Fife, at around 1.15pm on Tuesday, March 29.

Officers believe the pair then travelled together from Dundee to Edinburgh city centre.

Mr Elston is described as being around 5ft 10ins, of slim build with brown hair and green eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a peach coloured hoodie and a black jacket.

Ms Rennie is described as being around 5ft 2ins, of slim build with long red or auburn hair. She was last seen wearing a long t-shirt, shorts and open toe shoes.Police are appealing to the public for help in tracing the missing people. They have posted on social media, asking anyone with any information regarding the pair’s whereabouts to get in touch.

They have also asked Mr Elston and Ms Rennie to contact police to reassure officers of their safety.

Inspector Murray Gibson said: “Concerns are growing for the welfare of both Jamie-lee and Keiran and I am asking anyone who has seen them or knows where they might be to get in touch with us.

“Likewise, if they hear about this appeal, I am asking them to please contact us to let us know they are safe and well.

“Anyone who can assist should contact Police Scotland on 101.”

