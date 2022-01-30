Police received a report of a disturbance within a flat in Mingulay Street, Glasgow around 9pm on Saturday 29 January 2022,

Emergency services attended and one man, aged 31, was found with stab injuries.

He has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff describe his condition as serious

Detectives are appealing for information following an attempted murder in Glasgow.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder.

The suspect is described as around 6ft tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

Enquiries have also shown that a silver coloured car was seen leaving the scene around the time of the incident and officers are appealing to the occupants of this car to contact them as they could have information which is significant to the ongoing investigation.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and relevant CCTV footage will be viewed for any additional information which could assist the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Nick Gribben said: “We believe this attack has been targeted towards the victim, however we do not know the motive for the attack. The injured man is in a serious condition in hospital and I am appealing to anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact us.

“In particular, I would ask motorists who were in the area or anyone with recording devices to check their footage. It’s possible it could have recorded something which would assist in our ongoing enquiries so please do get in touch.”