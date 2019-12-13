Midlothian Rural Crime Initiative gets results

The Midlothian Rural Crime Initiative, which took place throughout November, led to a number of arrests in the area.

During the initiative officers visited and patrolled more than 20 farms, six parks and estates, three reservoirs and other areas of interest that are frequently used by members of the public. The aim was to detect and deter crime and to provide information and advice on livestock worrying and acquisitive crime to the general public.

As a result of the initiative: A 39-year-old woman was charged in connection with livestock offences following an incident of sheep worrying in Penicuik Estate; a 32-year-old man was charged in connection with failing to comply with conditions relating to a prohibited dog; a 34-year-old man was issued with a Recorded Police Warning for trespassing after being found fishing on private land in Penicuik Estate; and a 23-year-old man was issued with a Recorded Police Warning for being in possession of a small quantity of cannabis in Gore Glen Country Park, Gorebridge.

Deputy local area commander, Inspector James Morrison of Dalkeith Police Station said: “During November officers dedicated a substantial number of hours to patrol farms, estates and areas of countryside that are well used by the public and where information suggested that offences were taking place.

“We will continue to engage with the public and would encourage anyone with concerns that offences are being committed in their area to get in touch with us so that we can investigate thoroughly.

“More information on rural crime can also be found on our website at www.scotland.police.uk/.”