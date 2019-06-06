Midlothian dad may have been dumped in wheelie bin and left to die after drugs overdose

A Midlothian dad whose body was discovered in a wheelie bin may have been dumped and left to die after taking a drugs overdose.

Detectives investigating the mystery death of Tony Hutchison are probing a number of theories after a post mortem examination to determine how he died proved to be “inconclusive”.

Tony Hutchison. Pic: Police Scotland

Police Scotland has admitted officers from the elite Major Investigation Team – which hunts murderers – are “considering all lines of inquiry”.

They are waiting for the results of a full toxicology screening to determine if Mr Hutchison, 49, had taken a fatal overdose.

Officially, it has also still to be determined if he was deceased when he was placed in the bin in a Gorebridge Street or was left there after taking ill and passed away before he could be found.

A senior Police Scotland source confirmed: “Currently the circumstances of his death are still being fully investigated. The post mortem was inconclusive. That leaves a number of possibilities, and all lines of inquiry are still being considered.”

Mr Hutchison, who was also known as Kevin Riding, had last been seen leaving an address in Station Road – just three minutes away – at 7.45am on May 23.

His body was discovered in a bin outside a property in Jubilee Crescent in the Arniston area of Gorebridge, last Thursday evening.

Police sealed off the street shortly after 7pm and photographs taken by locals showed a high presence in the area.

Following the discovery of his body, Detective Inspector Grant Durie, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “At this time, a cause of death has not yet been established and we are currently treating the death as unexplained.

“We are working to formally identify the man, and ascertain the full circumstances of this, in order to provide answers to his family and the wider community.

“I’d encourage the local community to help us, wherever possible, and get in touch if they may have seen Tony, or captured him on any private CCTV, since the last confirmed sighting.

“Likewise, anyone who lives in the Arniston area and who may information relevant to our inquiries is urged to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Police have also appealed for anyone with dashcam footage recorded in the area to come forward.

Meanwhile, additional patrol officers have been deployed to the area.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 2762 of May 24, or anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.