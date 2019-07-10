Midlothian crimebeat July 1-7

Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for July 1-7, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On July 1, officers on patrol in the area of Old Dalkeith road, Dalkeith stopped a vehicle. A 41-year-old male was found in possession of a small amount of cannabis. He was charged and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On July 1, officers on patrol in the area of Shawfair railway station, Danderhall stopped a vehicle driving in an erratic manner. A 21-year-old male has been charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal for dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and failing to stop for police.

On July 4, officers attended reports of a disturbance at a premises in the area of the High street, Dalkeith. A 49-year-old male was traced and issued with a Recorded Police Warning for threatening and abusive behaviour.

On July 6, officers on patrol in the area of Eskbank road, Dalkeith stopped a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner. The 37-year-old male driver was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested, charged and released to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff court at a later date.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On July 7, officers on patrol stopped a vehicle in the area of Mayfield Industrial Estate, Mayfield. A 27-year-old male was found to be in possession of a personal amount of cocaine. He has been charged and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

GOREBRIDGE:

On July 5, officers on patrol in the area of Hunterfield Terrace, Gorebridge found a 28-year-old male in possession of a personal amount of cannabis. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal

BONNYRIGG:

On July 5, a motor vehicle was stopped by officers carrying out a routine road check in Polton Road West, Lasswade. A 23-year-old male was subsequently found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis and issued with a Recorded Police Warning.

On July 7, officers on patrol in Quarryfoot Gardens, Bonnyrigg issued a driver of a vehicle with a conditional offer for having no insurance. The vehicle was also seized.

LOANHEAD:

On July 2, officers on patrol in the area of Straiton Retail Park stopped a vehicle and found a 40-year-old male to be driving without a valid policy of insurance. The male was charged in connection with the incident and the vehicle seized. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

PENICUIK:

On July 1, officers carrying out a routine road check in the Gowkley Moss area observed a driver of a vehicle using a mobile phone. The vehicle was stopped and the driver issued with a fixed penalty ticket.

On July 4, officers attended a call to Wester Cuiken, Penicuik regarding a driver suspected to be under the influence. A 46-year-old male was subsequently charged in connection with driving without insurance and the vehicle was seized by police.

BILSTON:

On July 7, officers stopped a vehicle on the A701 in the Bilston area. The 38-year-old male driver was found to be driving whilst under the influence. He was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and released to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.