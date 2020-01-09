Midlothian crimebeat December 30 - January 5

Here is your latest weekly round-up of crime in the Midlothian area, for December 30 - January 5, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, December 30, 2019, officers were requested to attend in the Bruce Gardens area of Dalkeith in relation to a disturbance. A 19 year old man was traced and found to be in possession of an offensive weapon and in breach of an ASBO. He was arrested and charged in respect of this. Further charges were libelled for acting in a threatening and abusive behaviour and a homophobic breach of the peace. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Saturday, January 4, 2020, officers were called to The Buccleuch Pub, Dalkeith in relation to an ongoing disturbance. A glass was thrown by a 36 year old woman which struck the victim on the face causing minor injury. The woman was subsequently traced, arrested and reported to the Procurator Fiscal. A 27 year old man was also arrested for acting in a threatening and abusive manner, as was a 34 year old woman who was charged with the same offence and for obstructing officers in the course of their duty.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Friday, January 3, 2020, in the St Andrews area of Gorebridge, officers executed a warrant at an address regarding the misuse of drugs. A 35 year old woman and 32 year old man were traced within. Approximately £3345 worth of controlled drugs were recovered from the property and both the man and woman were reported to the Procurator Fiscal for offences relating to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

BONNYRIGG:

On Saturday, January 4, 2020, officers were flagged down by members of the public on Polton Road, Bonnyrigg regarding a man within the driver’s seat of a vehicle whilst intoxicated. A 34 year old man was found within the vehicle as described. He became violent towards officers and was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff court.

LOANHEAD:

On Thursday, January 2, 2020, officer were asked to attend Straiton Retail Park, Loanhead in relation to a potential drink driver. The vehicle was stopped by officers and a 37 year old man was traced. He failed the roadside breath test and was arrested and subsequently charged in connection with driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. He was held in custody until sober and thereafter released to attend Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

On Monday, January 6, 2020, officers were on patrol near the Straiton, Loanhead area when they stopped a vehicle as part of a routine vehicle check and found the 36 year old driver to be in possession of a small amount of heroin and cannabis. The drugs were seized and the woman reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

PENICUIK:

On Monday, December 30, 2019, officers were requested to attend John Street, Penicuik in relation to a road traffic collision. One man was traced and issued with a road traffic ticket in connection with careless driving.

On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, officers were requested to attend near to Penicuik Leisure Centre regarding men acting suspiciously. Officers traced at 29 year old man drinking alcohol from an open container. The alcohol was seized and he was issued with a recorded Police warning.

On Thursday, January 2, 2020, officers were on mobile patrol in the Auchendinny area of Penicuik when they observed a vehicle driving in a careless and reckless manner. The vehicle was stopped and the male driver issued with a recorded police warning.

On Friday, January 3, 2020, Road Traffic officers were on the City Bypass near to Straiton, Loanhead when they carried out a vehicle stop. A 31 year old man was found to be driving the vehicle whilst disqualified. The vehicle being driven was also found to be bearing false plates and have no valid policy of insurance in place. The man was reported to the Procurator Fiscal for multiple road traffic offences and held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

ROSLIN / ROSEWELL:

On Monday, December 30, 2019, officers traced a woman in the Carnethy Street area of Roswell in possession of Amphetamine. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Thursday, January 2, 2020, officers were conducting a road check in the Rosewell area when a men was stopped for driving on an expired provisional licence and without a valid policy of insurance. He was reported to the Procurator Fiscal and his vehicle was seized by police.