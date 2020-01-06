Melrose Rugby Club changing rooms vandalised

Have your say

A police investigation is under way after the changing rooms at Melrose Rugby Club were vandalised between Friday night and this morning.

A spokesperson for the club shared the news on Twitter this morning, after the damage was discovered.

It read: “We’re sorry to report Melrose Rugby changing rooms were vandalised over the weekend.

“Police Scotland have been informed and are investigating.

“If anyone saw anything suspicious over the weekend, please contact Police Scotland with details, quoting crime ref number CR/001161/20.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently investigating a report of vandalism at a premises on High Street, Melrose, which took place between 9pm on Friday, January 3, and 9am on Monday, January 6.

“Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 0609 of 6 January.”

The incident has shocked the Greenyards club’s followers.

Heather Crawford tweeted: “I’m so sorry to read this. Cannot understand why anyone would do it. Hope the culprits are found.”

Brian Rout added: “Shocking.”