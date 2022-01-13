The disturbance occurred on Maryhill Road in Glasgow at around 5.40pm on Thursday, January 13.

Following the incident, a man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to injuries.

One witness said police tape was covering a closed door at a property located near the Esso in Maryhill.

Police have said that enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance on Maryhill Road in Glasgow around 5.40pm on Thursday, 13 January.

“A man has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to injuries sustained during the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

