Nurse Eileen Barrott, 50, was found dead at her home in Leeds on Sunday, and detectives issued an urgent appeal to find her husband, 54-year-old Mark Barrott.

West Yorkshire Police said they believe Mr Barrott, who has been spotted in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, had stayed near Elgin, in Moray.

Police said Mr Barrott travelled to Edinburgh on Sunday afternoon before moving on to Aberdeen later that night.

Mark Barrott: Police urge man suspected of murdering his wife to hand himself in

On Wednesday, detectives said they believed he had travelled to Elgin by train from Aberdeen, and received information that he was staying in the area.

Officers attended the premises and confirmed Mr Barrott had been there but was no longer present.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “Clearly, Eileen’s family are continuing to go through an incredibly difficult time following her death and I would appeal directly to Mark Barrott to hand himself in to police and avoid prolonging things any further.”

Ms Rolfe added: “We are still working to locate and arrest Mark Barrott as a suspect for his wife Eileen’s murder, and we are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him following this latest confirmed sighting in the Elgin area yesterday.

“We have already sent detectives to Scotland to work alongside our colleagues from Police Scotland, who are supporting and assisting the search for Mr Barrott.

“Our advice remains that anyone who sees him should not approach him but should contact police immediately on 999.”

Neighbours of the couple said they had lived in the terraced house in Naburn Fold, in the Whinmoor area of Leeds, for about 20 years and have two grown-up children – a son and a daughter.

They said Mr Barrott did not work but Mrs Barrott was a nurse at St James’s Hospital, in Leeds.

Officers have released CCTV images of him at Leeds railway station on Sunday, along with an image of him taken in 2015.

Mr Barrott’s car – a silver Toyota Avensis – was recovered from the Lincoln Green area of Leeds shortly before 7pm yesterday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting Operation Pumacastle, reference 13210413554, or online here.

