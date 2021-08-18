Mark Barrott, 53, who is a suspect in the murder of his wife Eileen Barrott, was traced first to Edinburgh after getting the train north from Leeds on Sunday.
Barrott left Leeds railway station by train at around 1pm on Sunday and arrived at Edinburgh Waverley at 4 pm.
He was then seen in Aberdeen on Sunday evening, and Grampian Online have reported that now police believe him to be in the town of Elgin, Moray.
Police are warning people not to approach him but to contact them immediately if he is sighted.
Eileen Barrott, 50, was found injured in Naburn Fold, Leeds, on Sunday evening but died at the scene.
She worked at the local hospital, and tributes have been pouring in after news of her death broke.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “We continue to advise anyone who does see him not to approach him but to contact police immediately on 999.
“Eileen’s family have been left completely devastated at her death in these circumstances and we are doing everything we can to support them as we progress the investigation.”
Police are also hoping to trace Barrott’s car – a silver Toyota Avensis with the registration FJ51 ZHB.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pumacastle, reference 13210413554, or online here.