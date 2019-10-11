Manchester shopping centre evacuated and multiple injured after stabbing attacks

Have your say

A Manchester shopping centre has been shut down after reports of a stabbing nearby, leaving multiple people injured.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing near the Manchester Arndale shopping centre earlier this morning.

Pictures and videos on social media appear to show several officers surrounding the centre, which has now been evacuated.

READ MORE: Apology for delay in response to Manchester attack

One video shows an officer holding a man to the ground whilst pointing a Taser at him.

Senior Greater Manchester Police sources to the Manchester Evening News that “several” people had been stabbed.

Ppolice vehicles and ambulances outside the Arndale Centre in Manchester where at least four people have been treated after a stabbing incident. Picture: @xkimdunnell/PA Wire

Although the number of victims has not been confirmed, emergency services, called to the scene at 11:17am, have said four people have been injured.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicious of assault.

The shopping centre has been evacuated and trams have stopped operating at Exchange Square outside the main entrance.

A shop worker, who gave his name only as Jordan, 23, told the BBC: “A man was running around with a knife lunging at multiple people, one of which came into my store visibly shaken with a small graze.

Police vehicles outside the Arndale Centre in Manchester where at least four people have been treated after a stabbing incident. Picture: @xkimdunnell/PA Wire

“Soon after, security staff told all retail staff to close their doors and move the public to the back of the stores.”

Screen capture from video showing a man being held by police with a Taser outside the Arndale centre. Picture: John Greenhalgh Twitter @JohnGre07881147